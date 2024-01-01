Constellation | DAG Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Constellation Quick Project Information
Constellation (DAG) is a protocol that uses a directed acyclic graph architecture to achieve a consensus that is, in theory, is capable of infinite scalability. With the DAG protocol and custom state channels, Constellation is driving the evolution of smart contracts by allowing data sources to be integrated into distributed ledger technology (DLT).You can find more information about Constellation history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenDAG
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDAG
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply3,693,588,685