CyberConnect | CYBER Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CyberConnect Quick Project Information
CyberConnect is a web3 social network that enables developers to create social applications empowering users to own their digital identity, content, connections, and interactions.You can find more information about CyberConnect history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CYBER Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold CyberConnect (CYBER) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CYBER
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy CyberConnect or access MEXC CYBER and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on CyberConnect to gain higher income. Trade CYBER futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCYBER
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCYBER
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000