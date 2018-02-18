You can find more information about Cortex history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Cortex Blockchain is an open source public blockchain that seeks to solve one of the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today - on-chain AI execution. Cortex Virtual Machine (CVM) is a framework that allows efficient machine learning inference on the Cortex blockchain. It enables the integration of machine learning models into smart contracts and dApps.