Cortex | CTXC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Cortex Quick Project Information
Cortex Blockchain is an open source public blockchain that seeks to solve one of the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today - on-chain AI execution.
Cortex Virtual Machine (CVM) is a framework that allows efficient machine learning inference on the Cortex blockchain. It enables the integration of machine learning models into smart contracts and dApps.You can find more information about Cortex history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CTXC Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Cortex (CTXC) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CTXC
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Cortex or access MEXC CTXC and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Cortex to gain higher income. Trade CTXC futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCTXC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCTXC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2018-02-18
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply299,792,458