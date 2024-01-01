You can find more information about CTP history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

CTomorrow's Smart Data Factory, where AI skin scanning meets personalized cosmetic solutions and earning rewards with our S2E (Scan to Earn) system a variation of M2E (Move to Earn). Join us to revolutionize skincare with AI precision and integrated $CTP rewards. Experience the future with Tomorrow's Smart Data Factory - where every scan brings you closer to your best skin.