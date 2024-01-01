You can find more information about Crust Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Crust Network is a decentralized cloud storage provider which was designed to realize our three core values: decentralization, privacy, and assurance. Crust supports multiple storage-layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes instant accessible on-chain storage functions to users. Crustʼs technical stack is also capable of supporting data manipulation and computing. Crust Network has three main functions: NFT and Metaverse Metadata storage, personal file storage, and Website/dApp hosting.