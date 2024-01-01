Crust Network | CRU Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Crust Network Quick Project Information
Crust Network is a decentralized cloud storage provider which was designed to realize our three core values: decentralization, privacy, and assurance. Crust supports multiple storage-layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes instant accessible on-chain storage functions to users. Crustʼs technical stack is also capable of supporting data manipulation and computing.
Crust Network has three main functions: NFT and Metaverse Metadata storage, personal file storage, and Website/dApp hosting.You can find more information about Crust Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CRU Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Crust Network (CRU) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CRU
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Crust Network or access MEXC CRU and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Crust Network to gain higher income. Trade CRU futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCRU
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCRU
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply20,000,000