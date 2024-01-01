You can find more information about Crown by Third Time history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

CROWN is the utility token of the Photo Finish™LIVE virtual horse racing ecosystem created by Third Time Entertainment, a development studio whose previous horse racing games have been downloaded nearly 15 million times worldwide. Players stake CROWN tokens to proportionally own racetracks and receive a percentage of race entry fees in the form of DERBY, the in-game virtual currency.