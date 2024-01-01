Crown by Third Time | CROWN2 Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Crown by Third Time Quick Project Information
CROWN is the utility token of the Photo Finish™LIVE virtual horse racing ecosystem created by Third Time Entertainment, a development studio whose previous horse racing games have been downloaded nearly 15 million times worldwide. Players stake CROWN tokens to proportionally own racetracks and receive a percentage of race entry fees in the form of DERBY, the in-game virtual currency.You can find more information about Crown by Third Time history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CROWN2 Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenCROWN2
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCROWN2
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply250,000,000