CREPE | CREPE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CREPE Quick Project Information
'Crepe is a project creating an AI-powered decentralized system for managing assets. The engine, PaaM™ (Planetary Augmented Asset Makerspace), allows users to convert various assets on Earth into tokens and share them. Financial experts can design unique products by combining assets with innovative strategies. Regular users can easily buy these products with a single click and start earning from the generated income.You can find more information about CREPE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CREPE Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenCREPE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCREPE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000