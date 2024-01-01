You can find more information about CREPE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

'Crepe is a project creating an AI-powered decentralized system for managing assets. The engine, PaaM™ (Planetary Augmented Asset Makerspace), allows users to convert various assets on Earth into tokens and share them. Financial experts can design unique products by combining assets with innovative strategies. Regular users can easily buy these products with a single click and start earning from the generated income.