mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Pixel Canvas | CLUB Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Pixel Canvas Quick Project Information

$CLUB is a utility token for Pixel Canvas platform - a pioneering force in creating real-life immersive experiences in the digital realm. The token seeks to empower users by enabling them to access a plethora of experiences offered by Pixel Canvas. As we pave the way for this new paradigm, $CLUB token stands at the forefront, ushering in a new era of engagement, growth, and utility.
You can find more information about Pixel Canvas history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

CLUB Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Pixel Canvas (CLUB) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CLUB on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Pixel Canvas or access MEXC CLUB and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Pixel Canvas to gain higher income. Trade CLUB futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCLUB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCLUB
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply430,000,000
CLUB Price CalculatorHow to buy Pixel Canvas

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM