Pixel Canvas | CLUB Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Pixel Canvas Quick Project Information
$CLUB is a utility token for Pixel Canvas platform - a pioneering force in creating real-life immersive experiences in the digital realm. The token seeks to empower users by enabling them to access a plethora of experiences offered by Pixel Canvas. As we pave the way for this new paradigm, $CLUB token stands at the forefront, ushering in a new era of engagement, growth, and utility.You can find more information about Pixel Canvas history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CLUB Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Pixel Canvas (CLUB) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CLUB
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Pixel Canvas or access MEXC CLUB and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Pixel Canvas to gain higher income. Trade CLUB futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCLUB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCLUB
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply430,000,000