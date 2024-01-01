CHONKY | CHONKY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CHONKY Quick Project Information
CHONKY is more than just a coin; it represents a lifestyle brand with an expanding ecosystem of DApps, high-quality merchandise, and interactive experiences. As the project continues to grow and evolve, CHONKY is poised to become a leading force in the world of cryptocurrency.You can find more information about CHONKY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CHONKY Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold CHONKY (CHONKY) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CHONKY
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy CHONKY or access MEXC CHONKY and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on CHONKY to gain higher income. Trade CHONKY futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCHONKY
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenCHONKY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply499,979,341,585.93