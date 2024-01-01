mexc
ChangeX is a multi-chain non-custodial hybrid DeFi/CeFi mobile application with a focus on PoS assets, designing a unique leveraged staking product that would allow up to 2x APR on existing assets, a Visa card to spend staking income without interrupting staking and integrated bank account.
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ChangeX (CHANGE) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CHANGE on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ChangeX or access MEXC CHANGE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ChangeX to gain higher income. Trade CHANGE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCHANGE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCHANGE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply424,999,980
