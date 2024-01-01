Cere Network | CERE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Cere Network is the Decentralized Data and Finance Cloud, built-in in alignment with Polkadot, bringing data interoperability to businesses and consumers.You can find more information about Cere Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenCERE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCERE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000