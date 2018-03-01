mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Centrality | CENNZ Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Centrality Quick Project Information

Centrality is a tech ventures ecosystem.Centrality works with smart entrepreneurs and ventures who are trying to disrupt traditional value chains and concepts.Centrality support these projects through every stage of the start-up lifecycle and create commercial connections with other DApps in the ecosystem.
You can find more information about Centrality history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

CENNZ Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Centrality (CENNZ) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CENNZ on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Centrality or access MEXC CENNZ and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Centrality to gain higher income. Trade CENNZ futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCENNZ
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCENNZ
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2018-03-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.12 USDT
Max Supply1,200,000,000
CENNZ Price CalculatorHow to buy Centrality

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM