CELL | CELL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CELL Quick Project Information
Cellframe Network is a scalable, open-source, next-generation platform for building and bridging blockchains and services secured by post-quantum encryption.You can find more information about CELL history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CELL Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold CELL (CELL) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CELL
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy CELL or access MEXC CELL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on CELL to gain higher income. Trade CELL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCELL
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenCELL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply29,735,000