CEL | CEL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CEL Quick Project Information
Celsius Network is a regulated, SEC-compliant, lending platform that enables users to receive interest on deposited cryptocurrencies or take out crypto collateralized loans.You can find more information about CEL history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CEL Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold CEL (CEL) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CEL
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy CEL or access MEXC CEL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on CEL to gain higher income. Trade CEL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCEL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCEL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply695,658,160