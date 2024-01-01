You can find more information about Canxium history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Canxium is a groundbreaking blockchain platform that introduces a unique economic model that revolves around supply and demand dynamics. A key feature distinguishing Canxium from others is its innovative concept of offline mining. There is no limit set for the maximum supply of $CAU. It adopts a demand-driven approach, where the coins are mined on market demand.