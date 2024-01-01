CATCOIN | CATCOIN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
CATCOIN Quick Project Information
Catcoin is a cat theme token that focuses on community decentralisation and adoption. $CATCOIN is designed to make memeCoins great again. Zero taxes, LP locked, $CATCOIN is for the people, always. Fueled by pure meme power, $CATCOIN will lead the way.You can find more information about CATCOIN history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CATCOIN Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenCATCOIN
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenCATCOIN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply50,000,000,000,000,000