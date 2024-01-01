Register Now

The CARR Token is on the Polygon Blockchain and powers the Carnomaly Ecosystem, Carnomaly, CarrChain and CarrDefi. Earn rewards for updated vehicle mileage and maintenance history. The CARR utility token "Where crypto meets the road".

English name of the token CARR

Withdrawal Status Withdrawal is not available

Chinese name of the token --

Deposit Status Available

Issue Time --

Trading status Tradable

Issue Price