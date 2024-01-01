CARR | CARR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
The CARR Token is on the Polygon Blockchain and powers the Carnomaly Ecosystem, Carnomaly, CarrChain and CarrDefi. Earn rewards for updated vehicle mileage and maintenance history. The CARR utility token "Where crypto meets the road".You can find more information about CARR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold CARR (CARR) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CARR
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy CARR or access MEXC CARR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on CARR to gain higher income. Trade CARR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCARR
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,750,000,000