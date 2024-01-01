Capverse | CAP Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Capverse Quick Project Information
Capverse is a unique game combining “Play-to-earn” and “”Invite-to-earn” that focuses on raising and battling digital pets in an Intergalactic background.You can find more information about Capverse history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
CAP Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Capverse (CAP) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade CAP
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Capverse or access MEXC CAP and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Capverse to gain higher income. Trade CAP futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenCAP
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenCAP
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply200,000,000