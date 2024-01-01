You can find more information about BXX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

BXX isn’t just a token – it’s the driving force behind the Baanx ecosystem. With a clear mission to provide a unique utility that allows individuals, communities and businesses to get more out of their crypto. " DON’T JUST STAKE. STAKE WITH BXX UTILITY Staking BXX on the CL Card platform not only lets you earn a passive income, but you can also unlock increased limits of interest-free spending and higher LTV package“