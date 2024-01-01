You can find more information about Bovine Verse Game history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

BovineVerse is a genesis Fi+ metaverse platform under Web3.0. BovineVerse plans to release multiple on-chain games and sports prediction systems, and also reserves API interfaces for the third-party. The DAO spirit of this community allows high flexibility on autonomy. Players can own various NFTs, participate in social, adventure and online sports prediction, etc., to maximize play-to-earn!