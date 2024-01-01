Vanilla | BUM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Vanilla Quick Project Information
You can find more information about Vanilla history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BUM Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Vanilla (BUM) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BUM
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Vanilla or access MEXC BUM and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Vanilla to gain higher income. Trade BUM futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBUM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBUM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000