BULLISH | BULLISH Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BULLISH Quick Project Information
Create decentralized applications that make transactions more secure, private and feasible.You can find more information about BULLISH history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BULLISH Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BULLISH (BULLISH) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BULLISH
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BULLISH or access MEXC BULLISH and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BULLISH to gain higher income. Trade BULLISH futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBULLISH
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenBULLISH
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000