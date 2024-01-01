Bitrock | BROCK Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Bitrock is an Ethereum sidechain IBFT 2.0 Proof of Authority (PoA) blockchain with near-zero native gas fees. On top of having a scalable, secure, and high speed infrastructure, Bitrock will have a unique multichain (DEX) swap where cryptocurrencies can be traded directly on their native chains without the need to use DEX's native to those chains, hold native chain tokens, or pay gas fees in those native tokens.You can find more information about Bitrock history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenBROCK
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBROCK
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000