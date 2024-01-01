Botto | Botto Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Botto Quick Project Information
Botto is a generative artist governed by the community. Botto creates 350 art pieces a week and presents them to the community. These art pieces are considered a 'round', whereby individual art pieces are denoted as 'fragments'.
The community votes on these art fragments. Votes represent individual preferences on what a participant considers to be aesthetically pleasing art. Collectively, votes are used as feedback for Botto's generative algorithm - dictating what direction Botto should take its next round of art pieces. Over time, Botto shall create art guided and governed by the community.You can find more information about Botto history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenBOTTO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBOTTO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000