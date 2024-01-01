You can find more information about BONE,Shibaswap history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

BONE is a governance token of Shibaswap ecosystem which will allow the #ShibArmy to vote on upcoming proposals. The more BONE the user holds, the more weight their vote carries in these future endeavours. BONE has 250,000,000 tokens, and is designed to fit perfectly between the previous two tokens in regards to circulation supply.