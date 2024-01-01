You can find more information about BarnBridge history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

BarnBridge is a fluctuations derivatives protocol for hedging yield sensitivity and market price. It plans to create the first cross platform derivatives protocol for any and all fluctuations. To start, we will focus on yield sensitivity & market price. BOND is an ERC-20 token. It will be used to stake in the system, and as a governance token when the governance module is launched.