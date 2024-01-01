Bancor | BNT Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Bancor Quick Project Information
Bancor is an on-chain liquidity protocol that enables automated, decentralized exchange on Ethereum and across blockchains. The protocol is made up of a series of smart contracts that are designed to pool liquidity and perform peer-to-contract trades in a single transaction with no counterparty. Users stake BNT in automated market makers in exchange for trading fees, BNT staking rewards and voting rights in the Bancor DAO. Bancor has processed more than $2 billion in trade volume across thousands of tokens, with millions in fees generated by stakers.
BNT Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenBNT
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBNT
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply69,148,553