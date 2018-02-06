Bluzelle | BLZ Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Bluzelle Quick Project Information
Bluzelle is a decentralized, on-demand, scalable database service for dApps.You can find more information about Bluzelle history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenBLZ
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBLZ
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2018-02-06
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.12 USDT
Max Supply500,000,000