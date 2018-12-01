You can find more information about BLY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Blocery Token (BLY), a utility token, is used as a medium of motivation to participate and enhance economic activities within the Blocery Food Supply Chain Ecosystem, including Supply Chain Finance. BLY Token can be used as means of all transactions and contracts, including data provision, payment for data usage, dispute mediation, and guarantees for contract fulfilment, within the Blocery Ecosystem.