BLY Quick Project Information

Blocery Token (BLY), a utility token, is used as a medium of motivation to participate and enhance economic activities within the Blocery Food Supply Chain Ecosystem, including Supply Chain Finance. BLY Token can be used as means of all transactions and contracts, including data provision, payment for data usage, dispute mediation, and guarantees for contract fulfilment, within the Blocery Ecosystem.
You can find more information about BLY history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

BLY Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BLY (BLY) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BLY on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BLY or access MEXC BLY and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BLY to gain higher income. Trade BLY futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBLY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBLY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2018-12-01
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000
