BLENDR | BLENDR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BLENDR Quick Project Information
Blendr is introducing a new decentralised network that uses unused GPU resources all over the world, in order to give access to high-performance computing.You can find more information about BLENDR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BLENDR Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BLENDR (BLENDR) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BLENDR
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BLENDR or access MEXC BLENDR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BLENDR to gain higher income. Trade BLENDR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBLENDR
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the tokenBLENDR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply42,000,000