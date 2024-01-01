You can find more information about BIT1 history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Biconomy Exchange Token (BIT) - is the native token of the cryptocurrency exchange Biconomy.com. The reason for the creation of the BIT token was the desire to increase the involvement of people in using the exchange, to give the international community of the exchange the right to freely participate in the life of the exchange and its activities, and to receive bonuses for this.