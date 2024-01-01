BIT1 | BIT1 Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BIT1 Quick Project Information
Biconomy Exchange Token (BIT) - is the native token of the cryptocurrency exchange Biconomy.com. The reason for the creation of the BIT token was the desire to increase the involvement of people in using the exchange, to give the international community of the exchange the right to freely participate in the life of the exchange and its activities, and to receive bonuses for this.You can find more information about BIT1 history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BIT1 Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BIT1 (BIT1) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BIT1
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BIT1 or access MEXC BIT1 and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BIT1 to gain higher income. Trade BIT1 futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBIT1
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBIT1
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000,000