BIT1 Quick Project Information

Biconomy Exchange Token (BIT) - is the native token of the cryptocurrency exchange Biconomy.com. The reason for the creation of the BIT token was the desire to increase the involvement of people in using the exchange, to give the international community of the exchange the right to freely participate in the life of the exchange and its activities, and to receive bonuses for this.
BIT1 Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BIT1 (BIT1) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BIT1 on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BIT1 to gain higher income. Trade BIT1 futures on MEXC now!
English name of the tokenBIT1
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBIT1
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000,000
