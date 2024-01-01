You can find more information about Bistroo history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Bistroo is a software-as-a-service e-commerce protocol for food, meals & beverages, powered by the BIST Token. Bistroo is a pioneer in the blockchain-based food industry, building direct e-commerce protocols and products that empower the merchants in an ecosystem that also rewards the customers for their contributions and behavior.