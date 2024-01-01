You can find more information about Bitget Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Bitget Token (BGB) is the native utility token of Bitget, a crypto centralized exchange (CEX). The updated BGB token was launched in July 2021 with the aim of providing platform users with a form of payment within the ecosystem. The utility token of Bitget can be used by traders for staking, social trading, profit sharing or receiving discounts on trading fees. BGB holders can also participate in the launchpad and launchpool.