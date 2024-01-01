Bitget Token | BGB Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Bitget Token Quick Project Information
Bitget Token (BGB) is the native utility token of Bitget, a crypto centralized exchange (CEX). The updated BGB token was launched in July 2021 with the aim of providing platform users with a form of payment within the ecosystem.
The utility token of Bitget can be used by traders for staking, social trading, profit sharing or receiving discounts on trading fees. BGB holders can also participate in the launchpad and launchpool.You can find more information about Bitget Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BGB Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenBGB
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBGB
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000