BFIC | BFIC Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BFIC Quick Project Information
BFIC is a native coin built on layer 2 blockchain technology. BFICoin has a massive utility-driven ecosystem that currently comprises 20+ unique projects, featuring an NFT game, MetaVerse, Decentralized Exchange, Web 3.0 and Smartphone stake-mining solution.You can find more information about BFIC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenBFIC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBFIC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price2.4 USDT
Max Supply10,578,424