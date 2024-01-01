Register Now

BFIC is a native coin built on layer 2 blockchain technology. BFICoin has a massive utility-driven ecosystem that currently comprises 20+ unique projects, featuring an NFT game, MetaVerse, Decentralized Exchange, Web 3.0 and Smartphone stake-mining solution.

English name of the token BFIC

Withdrawal Status Available

Chinese name of the token BFIC

Deposit Status Available

Issue Time --

Trading status Tradable

Issue Price 2.4 USDT