BFIC Digital Asset Info

BFIC Quick Project Information

BFIC is a native coin built on layer 2 blockchain technology. BFICoin has a massive utility-driven ecosystem that currently comprises 20+ unique projects, featuring an NFT game, MetaVerse, Decentralized Exchange, Web 3.0 and Smartphone stake-mining solution.
BFIC Token

English name of the tokenBFIC
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBFIC
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price2.4 USDT
Max Supply10,578,424
