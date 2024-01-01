mexc
BENQI Quick Project Information

BENQI is a decentralized non-custodial liquidity market protocol, built on Avalanche. The protocol enables users to effortlessly lend, borrow, and earn interest with their digital assets. Depositors providing liquidity to the protocol may earn passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an over-collateralized manner.
English name of the tokenBENQI
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBENQI
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply7,200,000,000
