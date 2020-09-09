Bella Protocol | BEL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Bella Protocol Quick Project Information
Bella Protocol is an aggregated user interface for existing Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols. Built by the ARPA project team, Bella Protocol aims to simplify the user experience of existing DeFi protocols, and to allow users to deploy their assets and earn yield with ease.You can find more information about Bella Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
Issue Time2020-09-09
Issue Price0.75 USDT
Max Supply100,000,000