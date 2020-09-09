mexc
MarketsBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

Bella Protocol | BEL Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

Bella Protocol Quick Project Information

Bella Protocol is an aggregated user interface for existing Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocols. Built by the ARPA project team, Bella Protocol aims to simplify the user experience of existing DeFi protocols, and to allow users to deploy their assets and earn yield with ease.
You can find more information about Bella Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

BEL Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Bella Protocol (BEL) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BEL on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Bella Protocol or access MEXC BEL and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Bella Protocol to gain higher income. Trade BEL futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBEL
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBEL
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2020-09-09
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.75 USDT
Max Supply100,000,000
BEL Price CalculatorHow to buy Bella Protocol

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM