Big Data Protocol: Powering a Liquid Marketplace for Commercially Valuable Data BDP Seed Pools: Emissions start around Saturday March 6th at 11 AM ET (block 11985974) and will last for 6 days for BDP, 3 months for bALPHA. Stakers earn 100% of the initial circulating supply of BDP (30% of total supply) and 100% of total supply of bALPHA.