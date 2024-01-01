BABB | BAX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BABB Quick Project Information
Babb is a financial blockchain platform based in London (United Kingdom) that aims to bring accessible financial services for the unbanked and under-banked. Babb's mission is to become a decentralized banking platform that leverages blockchain, AI, and biometrics technology to offer anyone in the world access to peer-to-peer financial services.You can find more information about BABB history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BAX Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenBAX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBAX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000