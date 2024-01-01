You can find more information about FC Barcelona FT history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

FC Barcelona Fan Tokens ($BAR) are digital assets that can be purchased through the Socios.com app, which will reward fans from all over the world for every activity they take on the app. They can climb leaderboards and earn reward points that can be used to purchase exclusive items and once-in-a-lifetime events. $BAR Fan Token holders can also expect a slew of new and exciting services, including chat, fan token trading, games and community challenges.