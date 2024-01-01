BakeryToken | BAKE Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
BakeryToken Quick Project Information
Bakeryswap is the next iteration of the current Uniswap. It's like Uniswap, but faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also receive Bake Token rewards from which they can receive a portion of the Bakeryswap transaction fees and can be used to vote as part of Bakeryswap governance.You can find more information about BakeryToken history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BAKE Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold BakeryToken (BAKE) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BAKE
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy BakeryToken or access MEXC BAKE and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on BakeryToken to gain higher income. Trade BAKE futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBAKE
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBAKE
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply