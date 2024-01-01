You can find more information about BakeryToken history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Bakeryswap is the next iteration of the current Uniswap. It's like Uniswap, but faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also receive Bake Token rewards from which they can receive a portion of the Bakeryswap transaction fees and can be used to vote as part of Bakeryswap governance.