$BAD is a decentralized experiment combining Blockchain, AI, and DAOs. Aiming to ensure AI works for humanity, it's a risky yet innovative approach. Created for education, entertainment, and experimentation, it represents a unique response to AI's growing influence.You can find more information about Bad Idea AI history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenBAD
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBAD
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply831,041,059,897,327