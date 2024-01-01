Baby Bonk | BABYBONK Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Baby Bonk Quick Project Information
Baby Bonk is a fun, community-driven memecoin, celebrating the resurgence of the popular BONK meme. It offers a second chance to investors with its baby version. The coin operates with a total supply of 420 Quadrillion. With daily contests and burn events, Baby Bonk gets the unique touch other meme coins don't have. Baby Bonk has partnered up with PAAL AI to develop unique AI bots for the community. The project aims to build a strong community and make a significant impact in the crypto space.You can find more information about Baby Bonk history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
BABYBONK Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Baby Bonk (BABYBONK) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade BABYBONK
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Baby Bonk or access MEXC BABYBONK and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Baby Bonk to gain higher income. Trade BABYBONK futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenBABYBONK
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenBABYBONK
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply420,000,000,000,000,000