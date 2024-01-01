Avalanche | AVAX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Avalanche Quick Project Information
Avalanche is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality, and has the most validators securing its activity of any proof-of-stake protocol. Avalanche is blazingly fast, low cost, and green. Any smart contract-enabled application can outperform its competition on Avalanche.You can find more information about Avalanche history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AVAX Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenAVAX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAVAX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply720,000,000