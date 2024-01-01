Aura Network | AURA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Aura Network Quick Project Information
Aura Network is a layer-1, NFT-centric blockchain that focuses on expanding the use of NFTs across various industries. Our vision is to create a one-stop destination for minting, evaluating, querying, and transacting NFTs, to become a pioneer NFT infrastructure for the future.You can find more information about Aura Network history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AURA Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenAURA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAURA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000