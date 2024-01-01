mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

AUR | AUR Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

AUR Quick Project Information

AURIX makes a transparent cryptocurrency world that anyone can enjoy! AURIX that leverages distributed financial principles and technologies. AURIX’s mission is to create the most Transparent, Secure, and Trusted Hybrid exchange so that crypto traders can trade peacefully while AURIX does the work. AURIX has carefully designed a product that takes care of all your trading needs and provides users the most advanced trading experience in the most intuitive manner.
You can find more information about AUR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

AUR Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AUR (AUR) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AUR on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy AUR or access MEXC AUR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on AUR to gain higher income. Trade AUR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAUR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAUR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply20,000,000
AUR Price CalculatorHow to buy AUR

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Buy Crypto
Buy Bitcoin
Buy Ethereum
Buy MX Token
Buy XRP
Buy Solana
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM