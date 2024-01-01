You can find more information about AUR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

AURIX makes a transparent cryptocurrency world that anyone can enjoy! AURIX that leverages distributed financial principles and technologies. AURIX’s mission is to create the most Transparent, Secure, and Trusted Hybrid exchange so that crypto traders can trade peacefully while AURIX does the work. AURIX has carefully designed a product that takes care of all your trading needs and provides users the most advanced trading experience in the most intuitive manner.