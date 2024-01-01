ASTRA | ASTRA Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ASTRA Quick Project Information
Astra Protocol is the next generation of compliance, a decentralized KYC Platform for Web3. Our application brings the financial regulatory standards for 150+ countries and over 300+ sanctions and watchlists to the crypto industry without sacrificing anonymisation.You can find more information about ASTRA history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ASTRA Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ASTRA (ASTRA) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ASTRA
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ASTRA or access MEXC ASTRA and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ASTRA to gain higher income. Trade ASTRA futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenASTRA
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenASTRA
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000