Arkham | ARKM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Arkham Quick Project Information
ARKM is the Arkham platform’s native utility token. Its utility include using it as a currency to access the premium features of Arkham Intel Exchange at a discount, incentives to facilitate transactions on the intel exchange marketplace and Governance.You can find more information about Arkham history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ARKM Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Arkham (ARKM) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ARKM
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Arkham or access MEXC ARKM and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Arkham to gain higher income. Trade ARKM futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenARKM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenARKM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000