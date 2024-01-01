You can find more information about ARCH history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Archimedes is an experimental lending and borrowing platform. We build it on top of AMMs such as Curve. We enable: (1) Lenders (Liquidity Providers) to earn sustainable higher APYs (2) Borrowers (Leverage Takers) to earn up to 10x yield of what yield-bearing stablecoins such as OUSD offer. Liquidity Providers provide assets to Archimedes 3CRV/lvUSD pools and receive interest. The protocol pays interest in different assets, such as ARCH tokens and stablecoins.