API3 Token | API3 Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
API3 Token Quick Project Information
Users can create powerful decentralized applications with API3’s
decentrally governed and quantifiably secure data feeds.You can find more information about API3 Token history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
API3 Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold API3 Token (API3) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade API3
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy API3 Token or access MEXC API3 and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on API3 Token to gain higher income. Trade API3 futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAPI3
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAPI3
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000