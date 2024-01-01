ApeX Protocol | APEX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ApeX Protocol Quick Project Information
ApeX Protocol is a permissionless and non-custodial derivatives decentralised exchange, operating on an order book model and delivering USDC and USDT cross-margined perpetual contracts with up to 50x leverage, instant settlement and low fees.You can find more information about ApeX Protocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
APEX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ApeX Protocol (APEX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade APEX
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ApeX Protocol or access MEXC APEX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ApeX Protocol to gain higher income. Trade APEX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAPEX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAPEX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000